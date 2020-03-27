Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

By Harriet Line, PA Deputy Political Editor

Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating in Downing Street, it has been announced.

The Prime Minister was tested in Number 10 after experiencing mild symptoms on Thursday.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “After experiencing mild symptoms yesterday, the Prime Minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty.

“The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive.

“In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street.

“He is continuing to lead the government’s response to coronavirus.”

Mr Johnson, 55, posted a video on Twitter to say that people should “be in no doubt that I can continue thanks to the wizardry of modern technology to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus”.

It is not known whether he is staying with his fiancee, Carrie Symonds, who is several months pregnant.