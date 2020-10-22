Prizes awarded at annual Scale Model Competition

This year’s annual scale model competition saw Francisco Naruaez Garica scoop the prize Best in Show for his piece ‘Juglar’.

The competition and exhibition was held in the GEMA Gallery in Montagu Bastion last weekend with over 165 exhibits taking part.

Contestants came from Gibraltar, Spain and Portugal to take part in the competition

Winning the public vote award was Roy Perez for his piece ‘German Tank Factory’, Mr Perez also won the Gibraltar theme Award for his piece ‘White Rock Battery’.

In addition, there were two external awards presented.

One from the Sevilla scale modelling club, which chose the ship La Pinta as the wining model by local modeler Manuel Valarino, the second award came from the Spanish Painting Team club who chose the aftermath as their of war as their winning model by local modeler Jaydan Celecia.