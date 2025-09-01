Progress reported on new requirements for food delivery drivers

The Ministry of Transport has reported significant progress on the implementation of new requirements for food delivery drivers, which were introduced in May 2025 as part of a three-phase plan.

Phase one, which came into effect on September 1, requires drivers to hold a Delivery Driver Card, obtained by presenting photo identification and an employment contract. Drivers must also wear a uniform and use a delivery box showing their company’s name, as well as display a unique company driver number on their uniform.

Staff from the Ministry and the Customer Care Hub have worked with delivery companies to assist in meeting the legal requirements. More than 100 Delivery Driver Cards have been issued to date, with most drivers and vehicles now displaying the necessary identification.

The Ministry confirmed that an “enforcement by information” approach will continue, supported by regular spot checks to ensure compliance.

The Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes, said: “These changes are important in properly regulating what has, over recent years, become an important industry in Gibraltar. We need to be grateful to the delivery companies for their cooperation and their willingness to improve standards all round.”