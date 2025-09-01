Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 1st Sep, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Progress reported on new requirements for food delivery drivers

By Chronicle Staff
1st September 2025

The Ministry of Transport has reported significant progress on the implementation of new requirements for food delivery drivers, which were introduced in May 2025 as part of a three-phase plan.

Phase one, which came into effect on September 1, requires drivers to hold a Delivery Driver Card, obtained by presenting photo identification and an employment contract. Drivers must also wear a uniform and use a delivery box showing their company’s name, as well as display a unique company driver number on their uniform.

Staff from the Ministry and the Customer Care Hub have worked with delivery companies to assist in meeting the legal requirements. More than 100 Delivery Driver Cards have been issued to date, with most drivers and vehicles now displaying the necessary identification.

The Ministry confirmed that an “enforcement by information” approach will continue, supported by regular spot checks to ensure compliance.

The Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes, said: “These changes are important in properly regulating what has, over recent years, become an important industry in Gibraltar. We need to be grateful to the delivery companies for their cooperation and their willingness to improve standards all round.”

Most Read

Local News

Nicholas Martin returns to Gibraltar after 25 years with ‘Destello Azul’

Wed 27th Aug, 2025

Local News

Rock Hotel plans major refurbishment of pool and terrace facilities

Tue 26th Aug, 2025

Local News

Suspension of goods mail to USA affects Gibraltar Post Office

Mon 1st Sep, 2025

Local News

Hybrid London-style taxis trialled in Gibraltar

Thu 28th Aug, 2025

Local News

Court to run parallel trials as criminal list builds up

Thu 28th Aug, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st September 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Royal Gibraltar Regiment strengthens UK–Chile defence partnership

1st September 2025

Local News
Upgrade and restoration of the historic City Under Siege Exhibition

1st September 2025

Local News
Prelude events for Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival

1st September 2025

Local News
Cultural Awards phonelines announced

1st September 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025