Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 22nd May, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Public asked to report sightings of invasive Atlantic blue crab

By Chronicle Staff
22nd May 2025

The Department of the Environment, the University of Gibraltar and Project Tiderise are calling on the public to report sightings of the invasive Atlantic blue crab (Callinectes sapidus) in Gibraltar’s waters.

Native to the western Atlantic Ocean, the Atlantic blue crab is believed to have arrived in the Mediterranean through ballast water from ships. Its spread has been aided by warming sea temperatures and marine traffic.

The species poses a threat to local marine ecosystems. In the Mediterranean, it has been known to damage fishing nets, feed on native species and disrupt ecological balance.

Members of the public are encouraged to report sightings of the crab, whether alive or dead, including carapaces, body parts or full specimens. Reports should include the date and location, the number observed, behaviour such as feeding or burrowing, and photographic evidence or a description where possible.

Sightings can be reported by calling +350 54011307 or by scanning a QR code to submit information via the NEMO app. Anyone under the age of 18 is advised to report sightings with the help of an adult.

The Atlantic blue crab can be identified by its flat body, which can reach up to 23cm in width, bright blue claws (particularly in males), red-tipped claws and nine sharp spines on either side of its shell. Its rear legs are shaped like paddles, and it typically inhabits shallow coastal waters, estuaries, lagoons and bays, tolerating both fresh and saltwater environments.

The species is omnivorous, feeding on fish, plants and molluscs, and is most active at night and dusk. It commonly burrows into sandy seabeds.

The initiative forms part of a citizen science effort to track invasive species and protect Gibraltar’s marine life.

Most Read

Brexit

‘It’s time to do this deal,’ UK ambassador says of Gib treaty negotiation

Wed 21st May, 2025

Brexit

Negotiators ‘100% committed and convinced’ Gibraltar treaty will be agreed, Albares says

Tue 20th May, 2025

Brexit

As UK and EU announce reset agreement, European Council President says Gib deal ‘not very far’ behind

Mon 19th May, 2025

UK/Spain News

Spanish police border inspector faces fresh disciplinary case – report

Mon 19th May, 2025

Local News

Garcia in Washington for political meetings

Wed 21st May, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd May 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Loreto Convent unveils The Francis Hall, a historic space reimagined for future generations

22nd May 2025

Local News
Martin Gonzalez opens new exhibition ‘Wonderful World’ inspired by travel and experimentation

22nd May 2025

Local News
Collectify wins Young Enterprise Gibraltar 2025

22nd May 2025

Local News
Gibraltar takes part in Education World Forum

22nd May 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025