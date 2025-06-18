Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 18th Jun, 2025

Local News

Public engagement on UK-EU Treaty receives strong response

By Chronicle Staff
18th June 2025

The Government of Gibraltar has received nearly 1,000 questions through its dedicated email address for public queries on the UK-EU Treaty, reflecting high levels of public interest and engagement.

Submissions have included a broad range of detailed and specific questions. The Government confirmed it is working to respond to each enquiry individually and in a comprehensive manner.

As part of its commitment to transparency, the Government will compile all questions from identified individuals into a Frequently Asked Questions document. This publication will address key themes and concerns raised and will be made publicly available.

All published material will comply with data protection regulations, and no personal information will be disclosed.

Members of the public are encouraged to continue submitting questions by email to: UKEUTREATY@gibraltar.gov.gi.

