Public Health urge people to get ‘CovidFit’

Public Health Gibraltar is launching its new campaign CovidFit to ensure the community are best informed about the choices they make when isolating in their homes during the coronavirus lockdown.

Smoke cessation will be the first topic in the series- ‘Stub It. Stop It. Get Covid-Fit.’

This initiative follows on from key messages in recent statements by GHA ‘s Medical Director Dr Krishna Rawal on the importance of stopping smoking.

“Smoking tobacco causes damage to the lungs and airways; Covid-19 attacks the respiratory system placing smokers at increased risk of severe illness and death,” the Gibraltar Government said in a statement.

“Emerging evidence from China shows smokers with Covid-19 are 14 times more likely to develop severe respiratory disease.”

“A crucial message from Public Health England is that if you smoke, you are not only putting yourself at greater risk of developing severe disease from the Covid-19 virus, but those around you exposed to second hand smoke, including children, are also put at increased risk.”

The government added the repetitive hand to mouth movement when smoking provides an easy route of entry for the virus, putting smokers at greater risk of contracting Covid-19.

“If there was ever a time to give up this filthy habit, it is now,” said Director of Public Health Dr Sohail Bhatti.

“Save yourself from the misery of getting COVID-19 on top of damaged lungs. Even stopping for one week allows the remarkable healing power of lungs to recover and replenish its defences. If you find it too difficult, then use vaping. Save yourself from cancer, save yourself from bronchitis, save yourself from heart disease. Live to enjoy your grandchildren, and give yourselves the best chance of beating COVID-19.”

For employers who would like to support employee efforts to quit, please contact health.promotion@gha.gi for a resource pack. For more information, visit: Covidfit.gi

The Chronicle will be publishing an article by Public Health Gibraltar on CovidFit on Monday’s edition.