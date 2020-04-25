Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 25th Apr, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Public Health urge people to get ‘CovidFit’

By Chronicle Staff
25th April 2020

Public Health Gibraltar is launching its new campaign CovidFit to ensure the community are best informed about the choices they make when isolating in their homes during the coronavirus lockdown.

Smoke cessation will be the first topic in the series- ‘Stub It. Stop It. Get Covid-Fit.’

This initiative follows on from key messages in recent statements by GHA ‘s Medical Director Dr Krishna Rawal on the importance of stopping smoking.

“Smoking tobacco causes damage to the lungs and airways; Covid-19 attacks the respiratory system placing smokers at increased risk of severe illness and death,” the Gibraltar Government said in a statement.

“Emerging evidence from China shows smokers with Covid-19 are 14 times more likely to develop severe respiratory disease.”

“A crucial message from Public Health England is that if you smoke, you are not only putting yourself at greater risk of developing severe disease from the Covid-19 virus, but those around you exposed to second hand smoke, including children, are also put at increased risk.”

The government added the repetitive hand to mouth movement when smoking provides an easy route of entry for the virus, putting smokers at greater risk of contracting Covid-19.

“If there was ever a time to give up this filthy habit, it is now,” said Director of Public Health Dr Sohail Bhatti.

“Save yourself from the misery of getting COVID-19 on top of damaged lungs. Even stopping for one week allows the remarkable healing power of lungs to recover and replenish its defences. If you find it too difficult, then use vaping. Save yourself from cancer, save yourself from bronchitis, save yourself from heart disease. Live to enjoy your grandchildren, and give yourselves the best chance of beating COVID-19.”

For employers who would like to support employee efforts to quit, please contact health.promotion@gha.gi for a resource pack. For more information, visit: Covidfit.gi

The Chronicle will be publishing an article by Public Health Gibraltar on CovidFit on Monday’s edition.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Director of Public Health on virus risk in Gibraltar: 'Lump in my throat. Worried.'

Fri 24th Apr, 2020

Local News

Three Stena drill platforms await orders off Gibraltar

Fri 24th Apr, 2020

Local News

Covid-19 will help Gibraltar, UK and Spain ‘visualise shared objectives’ in post-Brexit world

Fri 24th Apr, 2020

Local News

Lockdown means Gibraltar breathes cleaner air

Wed 22nd Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th April 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
‘Quarantine Cook’ shares recipes while locked on the Rock

25th April 2020

Features
How to be kinder to yourself in difficult times

25th April 2020

Features
Coronavirus poses academic disruptions for students

24th April 2020

Features
Easing the transition to home learning

24th April 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020