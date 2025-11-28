Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 28th Nov, 2025

Local News

Public reminded not to visit St Bernard’s Hospital wards when unwell

St Bernard's Hospital. Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Chronicle Staff
28th November 2025

The Gibraltar Health Authority has reminded the public that anyone experiencing symptoms of illness should not visit wards at St Bernard’s Hospital to see family or friends.

The advice applies to people suffering from vomiting, diarrhoea, cold and flu type symptoms, fever, muscle aches or chills.

The Gibraltar Health Authority said that attending hospital while unwell, even with what may seem like a minor illness, can put vulnerable patients at risk and potentially do more harm than good. Restricting visits while symptomatic is described as a key public health measure, particularly during the winter months when viruses circulate more easily.

The authority is encouraging individuals to stay at home and only attend the hospital once they are fully recovered, and has thanked the community for its cooperation in helping to keep hospital environments safe and prevent unnecessary outbreaks.

The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, said: “Even a well-intentioned visit can have serious consequences if you are unwell. When someone is in hospital, their immune system is already under stress. Bringing in a virus, even unknowingly, could do more harm than good. By staying away when you have symptoms, you are protecting patients, supporting healthcare teams and helping us keep St Bernard’s Hospital safe this winter.”

