Public sector agencies take part in further sanctions training

The Ministry of Justice hosted a further sanctions training session for public sector agencies and authorities, delivered by UK sanctions specialists Sanctions SOS.

Representatives from across the public sector with responsibilities linked to the implementation and enforcement of sanctions in Gibraltar took part in the session.

The training combined technical instruction with a practical exercise covering areas including trade sanctions, maritime activity, complex ownership structures, investigations and financial flows.

Participants worked through scenarios examining how different agencies and authorities would respond, what information would be available to them and how their respective functions would interact.

The exercise was also used to test knowledge, discuss different approaches and strengthen coordination between those involved in Gibraltar’s sanctions framework.

The training forms part of the Ministry of Justice’s wider sanctions training and preparedness programme, aimed at maintaining awareness, training and practical capability across relevant public sector agencies and authorities.

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, said: “Sanctions are increasingly complex and can involve financial transactions, international trade, shipping, ownership structures and activity across a number of different jurisdictions. It is therefore important that our agencies understand not only their own responsibilities, but how they work together when faced with a practical case.”

“Training of this nature allows us to move beyond the theoretical framework and work through realistic scenarios involving the different agencies and authorities that may be required to respond. This is an important part of ensuring that what is already in place works effectively in practice.”

“It also forms part of the wider programme of work being undertaken to ensure that sanctions awareness, training and preparedness are maintained on a continuous basis across the public sector.

The objective is to ensure that our agencies remain familiar with their responsibilities and are able to respond effectively when required.”

“I am grateful to Sanctions SOS for delivering another valuable session and to all those who participated. I also wish to thank the FCDO for its continued support for Gibraltar’s sanctions capacity-building and preparedness work.”