Public sector agencies take part in sanctions preparedness exercise

The Ministry of Justice has hosted a three-day sanctions preparedness training in Gibraltar, delivered by UK-based specialists Sanctions SOS.

The tabletop exercise brought together key public sector agencies including the Gibraltar Financial Intelligence Unit, Gibraltar Port Authority, Borders and Coastguard Agency, HM Customs, Royal Gibraltar Police, Gibraltar Maritime Administration, Civil Status and Registration Office, Civil Aviation Authority, Government Law Offices, Financial Services Commission, Gambling Division, Legal Services Regulatory Authority and the Office of Fair Trading.

The training tested Gibraltar’s operational readiness using a complex case study that evolved over three days. Participating agencies were required to outline the steps they would take in response to each development, with the aim of strengthening coordination, clarifying roles and improving decision-making processes across government.

Although sanctions are commonly associated with financial restrictions or asset freezes, they also cover areas such as trade controls, maritime operations, export licensing and travel bans. The exercise helped illustrate the wide-reaching nature of sanctions regimes and the importance of cross-agency cooperation.

The Minister for Justice, Nigel Feetham, formally opened the training. He said: “Sanctions is a complex and fast-evolving area, particularly in response to the changing geopolitical landscape.”

“We work very hard to ensure Gibraltar meets international standards on sanctions and financial crime.”

“The purpose of this exercise is not only to identify any gaps in our system, but to ensure they are resolved, so that we have an effective, coordinated system and set of operating procedures capable of responding effectively to global threats.”

The exercise forms part of Gibraltar’s broader efforts to strengthen its sanctions framework and maintain alignment with international standards.