Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 7th Jul, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Public sector agencies take part in sanctions preparedness exercise

By Chronicle Staff
7th July 2025

The Ministry of Justice has hosted a three-day sanctions preparedness training in Gibraltar, delivered by UK-based specialists Sanctions SOS.

The tabletop exercise brought together key public sector agencies including the Gibraltar Financial Intelligence Unit, Gibraltar Port Authority, Borders and Coastguard Agency, HM Customs, Royal Gibraltar Police, Gibraltar Maritime Administration, Civil Status and Registration Office, Civil Aviation Authority, Government Law Offices, Financial Services Commission, Gambling Division, Legal Services Regulatory Authority and the Office of Fair Trading.

The training tested Gibraltar’s operational readiness using a complex case study that evolved over three days. Participating agencies were required to outline the steps they would take in response to each development, with the aim of strengthening coordination, clarifying roles and improving decision-making processes across government.

Although sanctions are commonly associated with financial restrictions or asset freezes, they also cover areas such as trade controls, maritime operations, export licensing and travel bans. The exercise helped illustrate the wide-reaching nature of sanctions regimes and the importance of cross-agency cooperation.

The Minister for Justice, Nigel Feetham, formally opened the training. He said: “Sanctions is a complex and fast-evolving area, particularly in response to the changing geopolitical landscape.”

“We work very hard to ensure Gibraltar meets international standards on sanctions and financial crime.”

“The purpose of this exercise is not only to identify any gaps in our system, but to ensure they are resolved, so that we have an effective, coordinated system and set of operating procedures capable of responding effectively to global threats.”

The exercise forms part of Gibraltar’s broader efforts to strengthen its sanctions framework and maintain alignment with international standards.

Most Read

Local News

McGrail Inquiry sends ‘warning letters’ to those facing criticism in final report

Mon 7th Jul, 2025

Local News

Police investigate sudden death near E1 residential building

Sun 29th Jun, 2025

Local News

Action4schools delivers 110th water well project in Sierra Leone

Sun 6th Jul, 2025

Local News

In Supreme Court, a sports bar triggers complex exchanges on constitutional law

Wed 2nd Jul, 2025

Local News

‘Time to go’, Bossino tells CM

Mon 7th Jul, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th July 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Norovirus outbreak reported at Elderly Residential Services

7th July 2025

Local News
McGrail Inquiry sends ‘warning letters’ to those facing criticism in final report

7th July 2025

Local News
GHA notes rise in salmonella food poisoning cases

7th July 2025

Local News
Cortes meets University of Gibraltar students researching environmental topics

7th July 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025