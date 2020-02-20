Public vote for GBC Sports Awards starts
The GBC Sports Awards list of nominees was announced last night with what will come as somewhat of a small surprise to some, with two core sports not featuring within the list. Both football and basketball, who have continuously been present in past editions did not make it through to the final shortlisted names which...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here