RAF holds promotion ceremony

A promotion ceremony was held at RAF Gibraltar for SAC Yvonne ‘Netty’ Sidaway who was on the Rock as part of a support team with the RAF’s only Reserve Movements Squadron, 4624 Squadron (RAuxAF).

It was while she was in Gibraltar that she received the news that she had been offered promotion to Corporal.

SAC Rhodri ‘Rhodders’ Sutton and SAC Sidaway were deployed to RAF Gibraltar and have been vital assets to the Movements Team during a busy surge period.

In the eight-day period, they handled eight aircraft, including a US Navy C130 and assisted with the building of 4671Kgs of outbound resupply freight and

6168Kgs of inbound freight. They also facilitated with large passenger moves amounting to 132 passengers.

The Station held a small, socially distanced presentation where RAF Station Commander, Wing Cdr Nel Doherty, congratulated her and thanked them both for their efforts and support.

“It is always a pleasure to be able to inform someone of their promotion, and to hand over the precious new tapes or rank insignia,” the Station Commander said.

“To do this for Netty today was an additional privilege as it seemed a fitting thank you for the efforts of her and the rest of the team from 4624 (RAuxAF) Sqn in supporting a very busy period of operations from the Airfield over the past few weeks.”

“We wish her all the best for her future career and hope to welcome her back to the Rock in the near future... but this time as a Corporal.”