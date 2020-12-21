Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 21st Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

RAF holds promotion ceremony

SAC Sideaway Promotion to Cpl

By Chronicle Staff
21st December 2020

A promotion ceremony was held at RAF Gibraltar for SAC Yvonne ‘Netty’ Sidaway who was on the Rock as part of a support team with the RAF’s only Reserve Movements Squadron, 4624 Squadron (RAuxAF).

It was while she was in Gibraltar that she received the news that she had been offered promotion to Corporal.

SAC Rhodri ‘Rhodders’ Sutton and SAC Sidaway were deployed to RAF Gibraltar and have been vital assets to the Movements Team during a busy surge period.

In the eight-day period, they handled eight aircraft, including a US Navy C130 and assisted with the building of 4671Kgs of outbound resupply freight and
6168Kgs of inbound freight. They also facilitated with large passenger moves amounting to 132 passengers.

The Station held a small, socially distanced presentation where RAF Station Commander, Wing Cdr Nel Doherty, congratulated her and thanked them both for their efforts and support.

“It is always a pleasure to be able to inform someone of their promotion, and to hand over the precious new tapes or rank insignia,” the Station Commander said.

“To do this for Netty today was an additional privilege as it seemed a fitting thank you for the efforts of her and the rest of the team from 4624 (RAuxAF) Sqn in supporting a very busy period of operations from the Airfield over the past few weeks.”

“We wish her all the best for her future career and hope to welcome her back to the Rock in the near future... but this time as a Corporal.”

Most Read

Local News

More restrictions to be announced as Covid cases soar to new high

Sun 20th Dec, 2020

Local News

Lottery joy as OFT team scoop £700,000 winnings

Fri 18th Dec, 2020

Brexit

Brexit deal for Gib ‘is possible’ if UK 'wants it', Spain insists

Sun 20th Dec, 2020

Brexit

Spain’s Foreign Minister says negotiators have ‘a duty’ to agree a deal on Gib frontier mobility

Sun 13th Dec, 2020

Local News

Govt confirms details of ‘no deal’ ferry link

Mon 21st Dec, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Vegan mince pies

21st December 2020

Features
Winners announced for Christmas card competition

21st December 2020

Features
Three science experiments for kids to try in the Christmas holidays

21st December 2020

Features
University of Gibraltar to sign Magna Charta Universitatum

21st December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020