During the past few days, I guess, or even sooner in some cases and for sure in the next two or three weeks, not just university students are coming home for the Yuletide break, but also those who have moved abroad to hopefully seek a better future broadening their careers or for any other reason, and perhaps changing their attitudes, their frame of mind and way of thinking, which is not a bad thing for many of us to see there is a wider world out there, ready to be explored, and see for ourselves, with wide open eyes, and realise that Gibraltar is not, necessarily, the be all and end all some of us tend to believe.

But that’s a topic for another day perhaps.

Those who have moved to another job, probably secured before moving, like teaching, nursing, computer and digital stuff etc, have some sort of certainty of earning a living on arrival or soon afterwards.

However, those individuals attracted to the world of entertainment as a career choice have a harder task pursuing their dream. We love what we do, whether it’s singing, playing an instrument or both, acting, dancing, or all three rolled into one, and have secured a place in a drama academy in the UK or elsewhere.

This could also apply to sports people – footballers, especially - but more often than not they tend to have been approached by some UK team and have been offered a place in their team academy with a view to moving on to professional football and a top team.

But concentrating on the business I’m more familiar with, which is the performing world, we become accustomed to people in your home town telling you how good you are, which awakens the desire (which was already building inside of you), to set off to the UK, Spain or elsewhere, and give it a try in the hope that it will all develop nicely and make you a star in the singing, playing, acting or dancing world: stardom is what you’re aiming for.

That’s been your dream for many years maybe. Perhaps you have arrived with a couple of recommendations from people who know someone who may be able to help you get some work performing somewhere and see individuals in the business of management for a start.

You need to start work ASAP, find somewhere to stay and, if you are sensible, get yourself a little job in a store, a cafeteria or restaurant or wherever, to keep the wolf away from the door.

You need to eat and you need to pay your rent. Remember whatever professional work you get will probably not be enough for you to survive. You need to get a job to bring in the pennies to keep you going whilst you concentrate on your mission to become a full-time musician, actor or dancer – not easy.

It’s important to bear in mind you are now in a big country, where there are hundreds like you wanting to ‘make it.’ some as good, others, yes, not as good and quite a few better than you.

The stakes are high. You are now moving up the ladder into a more professional world where there are hundreds just as hungry as you are to make it and reach for the stars. It’s a task and a half.

Maybe you will have been trying very hard, and some of us hold out for a few years, give up – not an easy thought to entertain – but yes, you will try your very best but start wondering: ‘for how much longer shall I keep on trying?’ The fact is, there is no time limit.

You can say, you will give it five or six years and that’s it. But success may never come. Alternatively, you may meet Lady Luck on the way at some stage, you may meet the right people at the right time and Bob’s your uncle, you’re put on the right track and some sort of success may arrive but it’s not a given.

Even when you have been given some steady work; as a musician securing a year’s residency in some place or other, as an actor or dancer, a great opportunity in a show somewhere – even in the West End – there’s no assurance you will continue in work as soon as that production you’re in ends.

You won’t automatically be given another job straight away or maybe not even for a long time.

That is why you need to be sensible and not give up the day job – waiting on tables, washing up in the restaurant kitchen, working in a store, or even house cleaning. I know, because I’ve been there.

There’s quite a list of singers, musicians, actors and dancers who have returned to the comfort of a cosy Gibraltar life and given up trying to chase a career of some sort in the big wide world of entertainment in the UK, Spain or anywhere else, but you may continue trying from the comfort of your home and, in today’s age, recording on your laptop or whatever, and sending your efforts off to some publisher or other.

You’ve heard of the United States where ‘the streets are paved with gold?’ Well, don’t believe it. It’s not true in the States or anywhere else in the world; hard work, lots of perseverance and luck are what’s needed wherever you are.

Good luck in your endeavours.

My observations this fortnight go like this.

Tourists coming off the coaches in the Mid Town Car Park, cross the road to make their way up to the town centre. By the city walls on a sign post you see information where you can access a lift. The print is too small. As you’re walking towards it, you want signage to grab your attention and it needs to be in larger print. That one, like others, is too small.

There’s an interesting piece of art hanging from the building at the bottom of Tuckey’s lane on the corner that meets Irish Town. Check it out.

Sorry, this one is a bugbear of mine. I think, La Fuente del Capullo is better turned off as it’s been recently not showing the pathetic drips it produces when turned on and spews out so weakly. Let’s have a proper water feature at one of Gibraltar’s main entrances, please.