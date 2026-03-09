Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 9th Mar, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Recognising the women of HM Customs, from ‘La Matrona’ to leadership

By Chronicle Staff
9th March 2026

HM Customs is marking International Women’s Day during its 275th anniversary year by highlighting the contribution of women who have served in the Department, from early pioneers such as a locally known “La Matrona” to those now holding senior roles.

The Department recalled the story of Victoria, a woman who was called down to carry out searches when required on the Tangier Ferry and who became known locally as “La Matrona”.

Records held by HM Customs show that even during the closure of the Frontier between 1969 and 1982, three female officers served in the Department.

At a time when opportunities for women in uniformed enforcement roles were very limited, these officers carried out essential duties with professionalism and discretion, particularly in searching female passengers at entry points.

HM Customs described their work as fundamental to operational integrity and noted that they were pioneers whose “quiet but significant contribution” is being acknowledged.

The reopening of the Frontier in December 1982 brought increased cross-border movement and economic activity, and HM Customs evolved to meet growing operational demands.

This period also reflected a wider integration of female employees across Gibraltar’s public service, and from this point more women joined HM Customs in both operational and administrative posts.

What began with a small number of female officers developed into broader female representation across Customs functions, with women taking on a wider range of responsibilities.

By the 1990s, women within HM Customs were not only serving in the ranks but were also reaching senior management positions, which the Department said demonstrated institutional progress alongside the capability, dedication and leadership of female officers.

Today, women serve across all areas of HM Customs, including frontline enforcement, intelligence, administration and strategic leadership.

The Department said the journey from La Matrona during the years of the closed Frontier to women in senior decision-making roles reflected how far it had come.

As it marks International Women’s Day, HM Customs said it recognises that the pursuit of workplace equality remains an ongoing commitment and that it is dedicated to fostering an environment based on fairness, opportunity, professionalism and respect for all.

“This International Women’s Day, we honour the legacy of La Matrona, celebrate the achievements of our female officers, past and present, and reaffirm our commitment to equality as we continue to move forward together,” said a statement from HM Customs.

Most Read

Local News

Plans submitted to transform pig farm into butterfly park

Thu 5th Mar, 2026

Local News

For Women in Need, demand for domestic abuse refuge outstrips capacity 

Mon 9th Mar, 2026

Local News

RGP records 582 domestic incidents, with women disproportionally affected 

Mon 9th Mar, 2026

Local News

Demonstrators march to No.6 over treaty concerns

Thu 5th Mar, 2026

Brexit

Notifying Spain over residency permits offers ‘additional layer of protection’

Thu 26th Feb, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th March 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Man jailed for a year for voyeurism and possession of indecent images of children

9th March 2026

Local News
Arias-Vasquez to host GHA public meeting on April 14

9th March 2026

Local News
For Women in Need, demand for domestic abuse refuge outstrips capacity 

9th March 2026

Local News
RGP records 582 domestic incidents, with women disproportionally affected 

9th March 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026