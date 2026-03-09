Recognising the women of HM Customs, from ‘La Matrona’ to leadership

HM Customs is marking International Women’s Day during its 275th anniversary year by highlighting the contribution of women who have served in the Department, from early pioneers such as a locally known “La Matrona” to those now holding senior roles.

The Department recalled the story of Victoria, a woman who was called down to carry out searches when required on the Tangier Ferry and who became known locally as “La Matrona”.

Records held by HM Customs show that even during the closure of the Frontier between 1969 and 1982, three female officers served in the Department.

At a time when opportunities for women in uniformed enforcement roles were very limited, these officers carried out essential duties with professionalism and discretion, particularly in searching female passengers at entry points.

HM Customs described their work as fundamental to operational integrity and noted that they were pioneers whose “quiet but significant contribution” is being acknowledged.

The reopening of the Frontier in December 1982 brought increased cross-border movement and economic activity, and HM Customs evolved to meet growing operational demands.

This period also reflected a wider integration of female employees across Gibraltar’s public service, and from this point more women joined HM Customs in both operational and administrative posts.

What began with a small number of female officers developed into broader female representation across Customs functions, with women taking on a wider range of responsibilities.

By the 1990s, women within HM Customs were not only serving in the ranks but were also reaching senior management positions, which the Department said demonstrated institutional progress alongside the capability, dedication and leadership of female officers.

Today, women serve across all areas of HM Customs, including frontline enforcement, intelligence, administration and strategic leadership.

The Department said the journey from La Matrona during the years of the closed Frontier to women in senior decision-making roles reflected how far it had come.

As it marks International Women’s Day, HM Customs said it recognises that the pursuit of workplace equality remains an ongoing commitment and that it is dedicated to fostering an environment based on fairness, opportunity, professionalism and respect for all.

“This International Women’s Day, we honour the legacy of La Matrona, celebrate the achievements of our female officers, past and present, and reaffirm our commitment to equality as we continue to move forward together,” said a statement from HM Customs.