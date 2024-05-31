Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 31st May, 2024

Red carpet premiere for ‘In Tenebras’ – a feature film set in Gibraltar

By Joe Adambery
31st May 2024

Martin Nuza is not a household name yet but he will be after his film gets picked up over here. He announced that his latest film, ‘In Tenebras – Into the Darkness’, already has been released in Europe and picked up in the US and Canada. Last week, the Sunborn Hotel was chosen as the...

