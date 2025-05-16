Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 16th May, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Refresher training programme launched for domiciliary care workers

By Chronicle Staff
16th May 2025

Community Care Domiciliary Services Ltd has launched a refresher training programme aimed at improving the quality of care provided to the most vulnerable members of the community.

The programme, which began on Monday May 12, included training sessions on assisting and moving people, medication, lone working and breakaway techniques, safeguarding, basic life support, health and safety, fire prevention, and professional boundaries.

The first ten carers received training in assisting and moving people [manual handling] on the opening day. All carers will complete this module before proceeding to the next component of the programme.

A group of carers will attend each day to complete the relevant training until the full programme has been delivered to all staff.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

Shared prosperity will require major paradigm shift for Gib and Campo

Wed 14th May, 2025

Local News

Former gaming boss handed one-year prison term for contempt of court

Wed 14th May, 2025

Local News

Late Medieval Round Tower listed as protected heritage asset

Thu 15th May, 2025

Local News

Cruise couple seek women they credit for inspiring proposal

Wed 14th May, 2025

Local News

Gibraltar Government announces new digital clearing and settlement framework

Tue 13th May, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th May 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Lego flower patio attracts locals to Córdoba exhibition

16th May 2025

Local News
Gibraltar International Bank marks 10 years with eye on digital future, and ‘a human touch’

16th May 2025

Local News
Supreme Court pays tribute to John Alcantara, trailblazing judge with a human touch

16th May 2025

Local News
Counselling and Psychotherapy Forum to hold AGM on June 2

16th May 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025