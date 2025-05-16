Refresher training programme launched for domiciliary care workers

Community Care Domiciliary Services Ltd has launched a refresher training programme aimed at improving the quality of care provided to the most vulnerable members of the community.

The programme, which began on Monday May 12, included training sessions on assisting and moving people, medication, lone working and breakaway techniques, safeguarding, basic life support, health and safety, fire prevention, and professional boundaries.

The first ten carers received training in assisting and moving people [manual handling] on the opening day. All carers will complete this module before proceeding to the next component of the programme.

A group of carers will attend each day to complete the relevant training until the full programme has been delivered to all staff.