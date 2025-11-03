Refurbished cemetery entrance formally inaugurated

The Minister for Environment, Dr John Cortes, officially inaugurated the new North Front Cemetery entrance last Friday.

He was accompanied by Maurice and Albert Stagnetto, from Lewis Stagnetto Ltd which has sponsored the rejuvenated look, and by the Bishop-elect of Gibraltar, Monsignor Charles Azzopardi.

The new forecourt includes parking and a closed-off area for funeral gatherings, with various landscaped planters offering some privacy.

Speaking at the opening ahead of All Soul’s Day yesterday, Maurice said: “Essentially we're gathered here today to incorporate the refurbishment of the North Front Cemetery entrance, which Lewis Stagnetto Ltd has supported throughout and contributed towards the final development that is here today thanks, in no small measure, to GCA, SITUS and all the members that contributed towards making this happen.”

He also thanked the Government for the support it had provided.

With the project sitting “adjacent to our warehouse”, it was a necessary improvement for people visiting their loved ones.

The new entrance is the first phase in a broader vision for the area, with further changes planned that will help improve traffic flows for businesses in the area.

“It's great to see the private sector doing something for the good of the community and their neighbours,” Dr Cortes said.

“This is one phase [but] we're going to do further improvements along this area, to improve traffic flow, parking and so on, and to make it easier for all the businesses that are in the area.”

“Obviously, if you've got more plants than you had before, I'm going to be happy.”

He acknowledged that this was a time of year when many people visited the cemetery to pay their respects, as well as people who come regularly as, “sadly, we all have to come to the cemetery at some time”.

“This time of year in particular is very meaningful for those of us who have loved ones resting within North Front Cemetery, so it was a good time to do this inauguration,” he said.

Monsignor Azzopardi told the Chronicle that the refurbishment was very significant and important as it becomes quite difficult for the families to have the necessary space and appropriate care when visiting for a funeral or to pay their respects.

A plaque was unveiled to mark the occasion.