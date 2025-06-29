Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

29th Jun, 2025

Local News

Refurbished Parliament ‘stands proudly’ in heart of town

By Eyleen Gomez
29th June 2025

The completion of the first phase of a refurbishment that consisted of conservation and restoration of the facades of the Gibraltar Parliament was unveiled this week.

A new “breathable” finish has been applied to the façades and stone features repaired or replaced.

Some of the works included the removal of Portland cement render and replacing of some of the roof balusters.

Project manager Carl Viagas told the Chronicle the colour scheme was “to reflect the significance that this building plays in our society.”

“It should not ‘blend in’ with merchant or residential buildings as its role is very unique.”

“It had to stand out proudly.”

He said challenges during the project included the logistics of delivering materials into the heart of town and restrictions on working hours, to ensure there was no disruption to parliamentary sessions inside the building.

“All of that had to be balanced against a heritage backdrop,” he added.

“One has to deliver not just to meet timeframes and budgets, but also to protect and conserve that which has cultural value.”

The next phase will focus on the interior of the building.

This will include installing a lift to ensure access for people with limited mobility, as well as creating extra offices, storage facilities and boardrooms.

A secure lobby will also allow for extra security.

Mr Viagas thanked the Parasol Foundation which contributed toward funding the works.

