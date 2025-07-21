Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 21st Jul, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Relay For Life raises over £134,000 in record-breaking 24-hour event 

Archive image of the Relay for Life. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
21st July 2025

More than 1,200 participants gathered at Lathbury Sports Complex last month for the Relay For Life, with the final count now ready and the charity announcing record-breaking £134,562 was fundraised for cancer support and research. 

The 24-hour event brought together survivors, supporters and volunteers in a show of community solidarity and resilience.  

With this year’s total, the cumulative amount raised by Relay For Life Gibraltar over the past eight relays stands at £539,084. 

It wasn’t just those walking the track who made a difference,” organisers said. 

A constant stream of spectators attended throughout the weekend to cheer on the teams, attend moving ceremonies, and simply be present in support. 

Behind the scenes, sponsors, volunteers and staff worked tirelessly to keep things running smoothly. 

Every person, whether stepping forward on the track, staffing a stand, lifting a spirit, or helping out quietly, played a vital role in making this event the huge success that it was. 

Highlights included the Candle of Hope ceremony, musical performances and a series of team laps, with participants walking continuously throughout the 24 hours. 

The organising committee thanked all participants, volunteers and supporters, including a number of individuals, organisations and businesses who contributed to the success of the event. Among them were St John Ambulance, Aquagib, Cancer Relief Gibraltar, Admiral Insurance (Gibraltar) Limited, Callaghan Insurance, delivery.gi, The Bulb, DJ Jona, Johnny Harper, u-mee, the GSLA staff and management, Gibralflora, Restsso, Domino’s Pizza, Lewis Stagnetto Ltd, GBC, Eroski, Christine Linares, Peter Canessa, Ben Lynch, Gibtelecom, Monique Sanchez, Phillip Borge, Anthony Roper, Parissa and Priyana from the Bollywood Fitness Club, Calypso Tours, Cisarego and Son Ltd, Janine Pereira and the team from The Base Training Club, Fresh Entertainment, Stylos Dance Studios, Danza Academy, Showdance Company, JF Dance, the Ministry of Transport, Gibraltar Bus Company, Light my Senses, Trends and others. 

The committee, Alison, Lian, Franky, Hazel, Sofia, James and Therese,  thanked all those who contributed in any way. 

Whether you walked a lap, served cake, changed a bin bag, or lifted someone’s spirits, this victory is yours,” organisers said. 

Relay For Life Gibraltar will return in 2027. 

 

Most Read

Local News

Man arrrested over alleged threats to kill CM

Tue 15th Jul, 2025

Local News

Azopardi says public mood has shifted amid concern over transparency in governance 

Fri 18th Jul, 2025

Local News

Governor hails Gib treaty agreement as ‘real triumph’ after complex negotiations 

Mon 21st Jul, 2025

Brexit

Historic agreement on Rock's post-Brexit future is 'a moment of progress, clarity and optimism'

Wed 11th Jun, 2025

Local News

CM tables motion rejecting audit report as biased, Azopardi responds with no confidence move 

Fri 18th Jul, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st July 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Karl Ullger to exhibit in Cane-Yo’s London exhibition

21st July 2025

Local News
Govt says ‘no delay’ in laying GHA accounts in Parliament, after GSD raises questions 

21st July 2025

Local News
GSD says Bossano ‘avoids £50.5m question’  

21st July 2025

Local News
Governor hails Gib treaty agreement as ‘real triumph’ after complex negotiations 

21st July 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025