Relay For Life raises over £134,000 in record-breaking 24-hour event 

More than 1,200 participants gathered at Lathbury Sports Complex last month for the Relay For Life, with the final count now ready and the charity announcing record-breaking £134,562 was fundraised for cancer support and research.

The 24-hour event brought together survivors, supporters and volunteers in a show of community solidarity and resilience.

With this year’s total, the cumulative amount raised by Relay For Life Gibraltar over the past eight relays stands at £539,084.

“It wasn’t just those walking the track who made a difference,” organisers said.

“A constant stream of spectators attended throughout the weekend to cheer on the teams, attend moving ceremonies, and simply be present in support.”

“Behind the scenes, sponsors, volunteers and staff worked tirelessly to keep things running smoothly.”

“Every person, whether stepping forward on the track, staffing a stand, lifting a spirit, or helping out quietly, played a vital role in making this event the huge success that it was.”

Highlights included the Candle of Hope ceremony, musical performances and a series of team laps, with participants walking continuously throughout the 24 hours.

The organising committee thanked all participants, volunteers and supporters, including a number of individuals, organisations and businesses who contributed to the success of the event. Among them were St John Ambulance, Aquagib, Cancer Relief Gibraltar, Admiral Insurance (Gibraltar) Limited, Callaghan Insurance, delivery.gi, The Bulb, DJ Jona, Johnny Harper, u-mee, the GSLA staff and management, Gibralflora, Restsso, Domino’s Pizza, Lewis Stagnetto Ltd, GBC, Eroski, Christine Linares, Peter Canessa, Ben Lynch, Gibtelecom, Monique Sanchez, Phillip Borge, Anthony Roper, Parissa and Priyana from the Bollywood Fitness Club, Calypso Tours, Cisarego and Son Ltd, Janine Pereira and the team from The Base Training Club, Fresh Entertainment, Stylos Dance Studios, Danza Academy, Showdance Company, JF Dance, the Ministry of Transport, Gibraltar Bus Company, Light my Senses, Trends and others.

The committee, Alison, Lian, Franky, Hazel, Sofia, James and Therese, thanked all those who contributed in any way.

“Whether you walked a lap, served cake, changed a bin bag, or lifted someone’s spirits, this victory is yours,” organisers said.

Relay For Life Gibraltar will return in 2027.