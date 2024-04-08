Religious leaders call for unity amid ‘horror and compassion at pain and suffering’ in Holy Land
Religious leaders in Gibraltar issued a call for unity on Monday in a joint statement that expressed shared “horror and compassion” at the “pain and suffering” in the Holy Land, while cautioning that demonstrations about the conflict risked “undermining” Gibraltar’s “peace and harmony”. Religious leaders Rabbi Noiky Roberts, Imam El Mokhalfi of Jebel Tarik Mosque,...
