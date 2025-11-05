Remembrance Sunday bus service arrangements

In order to support the Remembrance Sunday Parade, there will be changes to the bus service November 9.

Route 3 will use Glacis Kiosk Bus Stop as its terminus and will be diverted via Coral Road due to the closure of Winston Churchill Avenue.

Passengers are asked to pay extra attention to buses from other routes that will need to stop outside the Glacis Kiosk Bus Stop if Route 3 is waiting at the terminus.

Route 8 will operate a circular route from Mid-Town reaching as far as Glacis Kiosk, diverting via Coral Road and returning to Mid-Town.

To service the East Side, one bus will be temporarily removed from Route 8 and reassigned as a shuttle service operating between Europa Point and Hassans Centenary Terraces, returning via Sir Herbert Miles Road and Europa Advance Road.