Researchers contribute to Distant Seas project
Researchers Darren Fa, Rocio Espada and Nicky Martinez have contributed to the Distant Seas project that focuses on the diversity of marine life across British Overseas Territories including Gibraltar. The project’s book and DVD pack will be distributed to every school in Gibraltar. Each of these packs is in a box known as a ‘Hanson...
