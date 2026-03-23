RGP and Govt review policing needs ahead of treaty 

The Royal Gibraltar Police needs to reform within its existing establishment ahead of the implementation of the UK/EU treaty, the Commissioner of Police Owain Richards has said.

As part of the treaty, the RGP will need to provide 24/7 armed and unarmed policing at the land border and airport, which will require at least 20 additional officers along with further civilian staff.

Following the Passing Out Parade where 10 new recruits formally joined the RGP, Commissioner Richards told the Chronicle that the force needs to become more efficient with a reform of its existing establishment.

“We need to identify civilian staff, police staff, part of the police family to conduct roles,” Commissioner Richards said.

“In the UK, [these roles] are predominantly done by police staff to free up police officers.”

“But the treaty demands new policing expectations at the airport alongside Spanish law enforcement at the land border to keep people safe, to be a visible deterrent, both in terms of uniform policing and armed policing, as well as the Schengen patrols.”

A figure of 20 officers was discussed in Parliament last month, which Commissioner Richards has said is a minimum requirement for the airport, which is an additional establishment.

“I am in conversation with the Chief Minister and Government about taking that a step further,” he said.

“Of course, that's a matter of public budget setting that will need consideration.”

“But those conversations are ongoing because we have to sustain domestic policing.”

“All the calls to service, the demands that we're dealing with and we have to deliver the treaty, it's not a choice. We have to do both.”

“We're ready operationally. We're working with Government on the multi-agency facility that will be built at the border.”

He added that there will be vehicles provided to the RGP and a vessel that will be needed for joint patrols with Spanish authorities.

“We'll be the only British police force conducting joint patrols with continental policing in Europe,” Commissioner Richards said.

“It's so unique, so diverse, so challenging.”

“But also, I hope, it'll be rewarding for our officers because it's exciting as well, and we'll keep people safe.”

The additional resources are expected to incur new costs linked to essential training, equipment infrastructure and operational capability.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has previously detailed that this includes mandatory firearms and border security training, digital forensics, public protection, and major incident readiness requirements.

There is also a need for capital investments to ensure operational resilience including upgrades to fleet vehicles, maritime assets, IT systems and key premises.