RGP officers complete national personal safety instructor course

Nine officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police have completed a two-week National Personal Safety Instructor course, formally accrediting them to deliver Public and Personal Safety Training (PPST) to colleagues across the force.

The training, led by instructors from Humberside Police and licensed by the UK College of Policing, incorporated the latest techniques to promote safety for both the public and police officers during challenging situations.

RGP Strategic Lead for PPST, Superintendent Operations Paul Chipolina, said: “Police officers often face unpredictable situations and risks when dealing with individuals displaying a range of behaviours, including violent individuals, emotionally or mentally vulnerable individuals and those intoxicated through drink or drugs.”

“Officers are trained to ensure the techniques and equipment they use are proportionate, legally accountable, necessary and ethical, in accordance with the circumstances they are faced with. Doing so promotes safety and preserves trust and public confidence.”