RGP records 582 domestic incidents, with women disproportionally affected 

Some 582 domestic incidents were recorded in Gibraltar last year, ranging from verbal disputes to serious criminal offences, according to the Royal Gibraltar Police, with data indicating that domestic abuse disproportionally affects women.

RGP data shows over 70% of victims are women and some are as young as 16 years old.

According to RGP statistics, there have been 112 domestic related incidents so far in 2026, of which 42 incidents pertained to criminal offences.

Of the 42 incidents relating to criminal offences, 30 were female victims and 12 were male victims.

Against the backdrop of International Women’s Day, Detective Constable Kianna Hermida of the RGP’s Public Protection Unit said the enactment of the Domestic Abuse Act in July 2023 marked a significant milestone in Gibraltar and resulted in more victims coming forward.

“We have definitely seen an increase in reporting,” she said.

The legislation introduced offences for controlling and coercive behaviour, and strangulation.

She described how the first convictions for these offences were recently secured and demonstrate that these behaviours will not be tolerated.

DC Hermida said that one of the greatest challenges with coercive control is that the victim might not initially realise or recognise that they're being abused, as it often starts off very subtly.

“It's often only when that victim reflects on their loss of independence or their anxieties about upsetting their partner or their inability to make decisions for themselves without fear or consequences, that they begin to recognise that they're being abused,” she said.

She added that victims can be subject to a level of control where they don’t know how to make decisions for themselves, such as what to wear or eat, as this has been controlled for them.

“The RGP in connection with the partner agencies work very closely with [victims] to ensure that that holistic support is provided and it's extremely important, especially if they leave the relationship because that's the most dangerous time, when that perpetrator has lost that control it becomes very dangerous for that victim,” DC Hermida said.

She said the offence of controlling and coercive behaviour recognises patterns of abuse that may include psychological manipulation, isolation from family and friends, monitoring communications and restricting finances.

“Previously, without physical injury… they may have felt that what they were experiencing wasn't serious enough to report,” she said.

“The law now recognises that this form of abuse is just as damaging as physical violence.”

Police have also seen cases involving very young people and the RGP has worked with the Ministry for Justice and the Youth Service on the Love is Respect campaign aimed at promoting healthy relationships among young people.

Under the law, domestic incidents are recorded from the age of 16 onwards, though officers are aware of abusive dynamics in teenage relationships as young as 13 years old.

“It’s a shame that we are seeing it in such young ages, it is a shame but it's a reality,” DC Hermida said.

“Abuse is never [the victim’s] fault.”

While domestic abuse can affect anyone regardless of gender, she added that women and girls remain disproportionately affected.

“Domestic abuse and violence against women and girls remain some of the most pervasive harm in our society,” she said.

“Whilst domestic abuse can affect everyone… we have to acknowledge that women and girls are disproportionately impacted.”

She said tackling domestic abuse requires a wider community effort beyond policing alone.

“Domestic abuse, it's not just a policing issue, it's a societal responsibility,” she said.

“And I think that silence protects perpetrators, whilst conversations protect victims.”

RGP officers respond to incidents involving intimate partners, former partners, family members and others who share a household.

She said some incidents involve verbal arguments where no criminal offences are disclosed, while others include serious crimes such as assaults, sexual offences, threats to kill, stalking and harassment.

“Domestic abuse is not limited to physical violence,” DC Hermida said.

“It can include your psychological abuse, emotional manipulation.”

“In many incidents when officers attend, what we find is that the abuse is patterned, rather than it being a singular incident. Each case is unique.”

Reports can come from victims themselves as well as friends, relatives, neighbours or others who raise concerns.

DC Hermida said investigations can continue even when victims withdraw their support in certain circumstances.

She underscored that a victim returning to a perpetrator is not a sign of weakness.

“It's often the result of coercion, control, fear, or simply lack of alternatives,” she said.

She said that where sufficient evidence exists, for example, body-worn camera footage, witness accounts, medical evidence, or digital material, the RGP can proceed with what is known as an evidence-led or victimless prosecution.

“These decisions are made very carefully… and always with safeguarding at the forefront,” she said.

“If we're going to be doing, or continuing with, an investigation that is victimless or evidence-led, it's not to override a victim's wish to not continue the case, but it's to protect them when the risk is high.”

DC Hermida added that every victim, including those who are reluctant or even hostile, deserves the support, the dignity and the protection that the Safeguarding Unit can provide them with.

Gibraltar’s close-knit community can also create barriers to reporting abuse, she said, with some victims concerned about being recognised or facing gossip and social stigma.

To address some of these concerns, the RGP now operates a Public Protection Hub separate from the main police station where victims can seek support.

At the same time, the small size of the community can help agencies work closely together to support victims.

“We have strong multi-agency relationships which means that our safeguarding responses can be swift and coordinated,” DC Hermida said.

Support services such as the Care Agency, Citizens Advice Bureau and Women in Need refuge and facilities for men can assist victims with accommodation and financial support.