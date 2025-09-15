Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

RGP reviews whether probe into alleged witness inducement needs reopening after audit report

By Brian Reyes
15th September 2025

The Royal Gibraltar Police has confirmed it is reviewing the 2018/19 report by the former Principal Auditor to assess whether an earlier police investigation into alleged inducement of witnesses in the McGrail Inquiry needs to be reopened. The step was confirmed by police Commissioner Owain Richards and comes after former police Commissioner Ian McGrail wrote...

