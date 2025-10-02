RGP steps up security at synagogues after horrific terror attack in Manchester  

By Brian Reyes and PA reporters

The Royal Gibraltar Police has tightened security at Jewish sites in Gibraltar after two people were killed in a horrific terror attack outside a synagogue in Manchester on the holiest day of Judaism’s calendar.

The terrorist, who rammed into people with a car before stabbing a man outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Greater Manchester, was shot dead by police seven minutes after officers were alerted to the attack on Thursday.

Greater Manchester Police [GMP] said two members of the Jewish community were killed and four other people remain in hospital in a serious condition after the attack.

Police forces in the UK stepped up security across the country after the attack and Gibraltar was no different, though the RGP said there was no intelligence to suggest any specific threat here.

“The RGP is stepping up its response to protective security posture at Jewish sites and venues across Gibraltar,” an RGP spokesperson told the Chronicle.

“This proactive measure includes an increase in patrols and enhanced engagement with the Jewish Security Committee.”

“All RGP officers have been briefed to remain on high alert for any potential threats or risks.”

The RGP advised the public to remain vigilant and report anything that seems out of place or suspicious.

People can contact the RGP via its main switchboard at 20072500, through online reporting portal at www.police.gi/report-online, or by dialling 999 in an emergency.

“The Royal Gibraltar Police expresses its deepest condolences to the families and friends affected by the horrific events in Manchester,” the spokesperson added.

“Our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted.”

Chief Minister Fabian also expressed his condolences to the friends and family of those affected and his support to Jewish communities around the world, especially in Gibraltar.

“All are entitled to practice their religion and observe their holy days in peace,” he said.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer vowed to do “everything in my power” to protect Jewish communities in the UK.

A dramatic picture of the attacker – a bearded man dressed in dark clothing – showed the moment he stood outside the synagogue with unidentified objects strapped to his waist.

People inside the building could be seen peering out of the windows after “true heroes” barricaded the door and prevented him from getting inside.

GMP Chief Constable Stephen Watson praised the “immediate bravery” of security staff and worshippers who shut the attacker out during what Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham described as a “horrific antisemitic attack”.

He told reporters: “There were a large number of worshippers attending the synagogue at the time of this attack, but thanks to the immediate bravery of security staff and the worshippers inside, as well as the fast response of the police, the attacker was prevented from gaining access.”

The force said two arrests had been made but the identity of the attacker could currently be disclosed for “safety reasons”.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said it will take a “little time” to establish what happened but that information would be shared “as soon as we’re able”.

A bomb disposal unit was sent to the scene after the attacker was seen wearing a vest which looked like an explosive device.

Police confirmed the device was not viable.

On Thursday evening, Sir Keir Starmer condemned the “terrorist attack that attacked Jews because they are Jews”, which he said had been committed by “a vile individual”.

Shortly after the attack, he told reporters “additional police assets” would be deployed at synagogues across the country.

Speaking from Downing Street after a Cobra emergency committee meeting, he said: “To every Jewish person in this country, I also want to say this: I know how much fear you will be holding inside of you. I really do.”

“And so, on behalf of our country, I express my solidarity, but also my sadness that you still have to live with these fears. Nobody should have to do that. Nobody.”

“And so I promise you that I will do everything in my power to guarantee you the security that you deserve, starting with a more visible police presence, protecting your community.”

“I promise you that over the coming days, you will see the other Britain, the Britain of compassion, of decency, of love.”

“And I promise you that this Britain will come together to wrap our arms around your community and show you that Britain is a place where you and your family are safe, secure and belong.”

Footage of the moments leading up to the suspect being shot, which was shared on social media, appears to show members of the public shouting to firearms officers that the suspect has a bomb strapped to him.

Police declared a major incident at 9.37am after receiving a call from a man who said he had witnessed a car being driven towards members of the public and that one man had been stabbed.

The force confirmed the suspect’s death a few hours after shots were fired by police at 9.38am.

After the attack, police said a loud explosion could be heard as “specialist resources gained entry to the suspect’s vehicle as a precaution”.

A woman, who described herself as a religious Jew who lives next door to the synagogue, said as soon as the suspect got out of the car he “started stabbing anyone near him”.

Chava Lewin told PA: “I was outside and heard a banging sound and I thought it might be a firework.”

“My husband went outside and then ran back inside and said, ‘there’s been a terrorist attack’.”

“I spoke to someone who said she was driving and saw a car driving erratically and it crashed into the gates (of the synagogue).”

“She thought maybe he had a heart attack. The second he got out of the car he started stabbing anyone near him.”

“He went for the security guard and tried to break into the synagogue.”

“He was in the courtyard. Someone barricaded the door.”

“Everyone is in utter shock.”

Another man said prayers had started when the attack happened but Rabbi Daniel Walker, who was leading the service, remained calm and he and others led the congregation to safety.

He added: “They are true heroes.”

Footage on social media from the moments leading up to the suspect being shot shows someone lying on the ground outside the synagogue, before armed officers shout at onlookers to “get back” and “move on”.

The person on the ground is seen starting to get up before there is the sound of a gunshot and they fall to the ground.

Another person is shown lying motionless on the ground outside the synagogue gates with blood near their head.

The King and Queen said they were “deeply shocked” by the “appalling incident”, and the Prince and Princess of Wales posted a message on social media saying their “thoughts are with the victims and the families of the terrible attack”.

The Community Security Trust, an organisation which monitors antisemitism in the UK, branded the incident an “appalling attack on the holiest day of the Jewish year”.