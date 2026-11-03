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Tue 3rd Nov, 2026

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Local News

RGP to hold training exercises in Upper Town

By Chronicle Staff
3rd November 2026

Royal Gibraltar Police officers will carry out a series of training exercises around the AquaGib Waterworks at Willis’ Road and the surrounding area on three Thursdays in November.

The exercises will take place on November 5, November 12 and November 19, between 8am and 2pm.

The RGP said the training formed part of routine exercises to test the operational readiness and preparedness of its personnel.

There will be an increased presence of emergency vehicles travelling to and from the Upper Town area, with beacons and sirens in use.

The occasional sound of gunfire may also be heard in surrounding areas during the exercises.

The RGP said same-day announcements about the planned training activity would also be published through its official channels.

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