Mon 4th Apr, 2022

RGP visits Queensway Nursery

By Chronicle Staff
4th April 2022

Three Royal Gibraltar Police officers visited Queensway Nursery last week.

PCs Jules Bellingan, Mike Heap and Jaydan Celecia were invited to the Nursery to introduce themselves to the youngsters, who are aged between 2 and 4.

During their visit, the Community Policing Team officers let youngsters try on police hats and vests for size, before explaining how their equipment and uniform helps keep them safe.

The officers then explained to the children how they should safely cross zebra crossings.

A spokeswoman for the Nursery said: “Thanks so much for coming to visit us, the children really enjoyed themselves.”

An RGP spokesman, added: “Visits like this are great for introducing our police officers to children from a young age. It’s so important for young children to see our officers in a positive light, as people who are here to help.

Our officers explained that they want to be seen as approachable to young children, so as to build trust at an early age. It’s hoped that these children will grow into adults who understand that they can confide in and look to us for help. And, it also helps to build a positive relationship in the community. Our officers had a great time. Thank you to the Nursery for inviting us.”

