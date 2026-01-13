Richard’s Rendezvous Live bands, Comparsas y Los Camellos

With the advent of a brand new year – 2026, I’m reminded of how things have changed in terms of `out of the home celebrations,’ during Christmas and the New Year. We always had `live’ bands made up of four, five or even six individuals performing at the very popular yuletide venues of the Calpe, Mediterranean and Royal Yacht and Rowing Clubs, the Casino, the Rock Hotel, the Community Centre and other places and what a tremendous time was had by all.

But booking groups became too expensive. For a number of years now these venues either have ceased organising these events or have watered down the musical content by just having a DJ or a couple of guys performing live with pre-recorded backing tracks beefing up their instrumental delivery.

Nevertheless, sounding good but not providing the same atmosphere or `ambiente’ that a full, `proper’ group or band creates. Another very obvious absence is `Las Comparsas,’ going around the streets from door to door, wearing pyjamas in the main, singing `villancicos’ and being offered a quick drink of sweet Malaga wine or Anis del Mono and a `polvoron’ or similar, for their efforts. There have been one of two attempts to bring that custom back, but so far unsuccessfully.

And the other obvious one is the always very welcomed Three Kings’ Cavalcade just gone by as the final celebration over Christmas and the New Year. Going back to the 50s and perhaps early 60s, I remember the Three Kings riding on the backs of real live camels along Main Street.

I don’t think we had the camels more than a couple of times. However, it was attempted again but proved not to be very successful as these animals I suppose, are not used to such confined places being walked thorough Main Street with noisy crowds close-up around them. I also recall, during one of their visits, there was a bit of an incident and one of the agitated camels was taken out of the parade and on to John Mackintosh Square. So that meant no morecCamels parading as part of our Cavalcade.

Not to mention the logistics and cost involved in such a venture.

So, I guess we can comfortably say, `that was then and this is now,’ and those customs or traditions will never to be seen again. But who knows, maybe some time in the future, we will!

Once again, the 2026 Cavalcade event was a great success with a record number of floats and participants than we’ve witnessed in a long time. The standard of the entries was an improvement on previous years also. But of course, I can’t help mentioning my persistent Cavalcade bugbear. Yes, I’m told the reason for having those big gaps right through the event is primarily because of the size of the trucks pulling the floats: how much better and more pleasing as a visual spectacle it would be if there was a continuous flow producing constant colour and music.

Maybe a little gap when our bands are right behind, following the loud music played on the floats perhaps separated by the walking groups. The atmosphere dissipates somewhat. You will have noticed how the ambience dies down a little during those very long `empty’ minutes. Oh well, that’s Richard with his yearly `pesao’ complaint! Other than that, it has to be said it was a good show and there were thousands of sweeties delivered by Disney and other cartoon characters for anyone who cared to take a packet or two and you didn’t have to be a kid.

On the bright side also, a New Year means the planning of holidays and choosing where to head to this summer or at any other time during 2026. But looking back to 2025 for a moment, and worthy of notice, there have been improvements in our acting, musical and dancing fraternities and even if I say so myself, our TV and RADIO output is on the up and up producing some very professional pieces of work and `chapeau’ to all those working behind the scenes which is often not appreciated. We just demand, pressing our remotes and expect the best, well, we are getting there.

On the print side, sad to see the Panorama is no longer, like so many other local periodicals from the past and even the Gibraltar Chronicle is now dropping a day, with no Chronicle on Saturdays. Such is the rhythm of life with the internet and all of its uses, so online is the way to go. Once again this year we must wish all our businesses good business despite the potential negatives which are never too far away from our doorstep, like the latest Game Tax saga which hopefully will not make us too poor! The outcome of the Ian McGrail issue, it really seemed as if Sir Peter Openshaw had come up with two separate versions of the inquiry according to the way both sides presented their views on what came out of the very lengthy document.

We have also heard calls for the Chief Minister to stand down and heaven knows what else is still to come over the coming weeks. And of course the real big one is the Treaty and its full implementation. We will have to be patient and wait a little longer for that one, so hang on to your seats...

Observations: Just one ... Please get the Commonwealth Park lift fixed, replaced or whatever once and for all.

Yes, it’s once again a brand new year, but let’s return, quite a BIG return, to yesteryear. The 50s, 60s and 70s...The way it used to be around the festive yuletide that just went by.

Live bands at the popular Christmas time venues, but now are no longer, what a shame ... The Three Kings’ Cavalcade, still happening, pero no con los camellos por la calle rea ... las comparsas going from door to door with a variety of musical instruments, maybe a guitar or mandolin, la famosa zambomba, panderos (tambourines) other bits that made some sort of noise, not forgetting la botella de Anis Del Mono strummed with a spoon on its protruding, lumpy sides adding to the already chaotic, but happy, festive, Christmas jolly ... ALL GONE! In the meantime and regardless, here we come – cheers, and hoping for a really good 2026.