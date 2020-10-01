Riding dapper for a cause

Last Sunday saw the return of the dapper motorcycle riders as the 5th Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, which has been Gibraltar’s motorcycle event of the year, took place on the Rock.

The DGR is an official partner of the Movember Foundation and aims to unite classic and vintage-style motorcycle riders all over the world to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health.

A great cause which saw great support as despite Covid restrictions, the event went ahead albeit with the appropriate mitigating controls such as social distancing and mask wearing.

A total of 35 dapper riders and five pillion riders took part in the event, which raised just under £4000 in total, placing Gibraltar 35th out of over 100 countries in our fundraising efforts. A great result considering Gib’s size.

“We would like to say a big thank you to all those who supported the event, either by sponsoring a rider or by participating and raising funds,” the organiser’s said.

“35 riders is less than we have had in the past but more than what we expected given the current climate.”

“We also want to give thanks to Ocean Village for granting us the location to host the event.”

“Finally, Mark Galliano and Eric Rowbottom, thanks for being there with your camera’s to capture the essence of the day and the iconic Europa Point picture, even though this year our faces are covered by masks.”

“On to a bigger and better DGR 2021.”

If you would still like to sponsor a rider visit the following link and select a rider to sponsor: https://www.gentlemansride.com/leaderboards/top?country=gibraltar