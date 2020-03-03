Robba will add further four years as UEFA Disciplinary and Ethics Inspector

The Gibraltar FA's General Secretary, Ivan Robba, has today been ratified as a UEFA Disciplinary and Ethics Inspector, for a further four years, at UEFA's Annual Congress in Amsterdam.

Ivan Robba has been a UEFA Disciplinary and Ethics Inspector since 2017 and has been activelyinvolved in investigating disciplinary cases all over Europe since then.

Reacting from the UEFA Congress in Amsterdam, Ivan Robba is honoured at being entrusted with a new four year term:

“I am delighted to once again be ratified as a UEFA Ethics & Disciplinary Inspector for a further 4 years. I have thoroughly enjoyed this role so far, as it has given me the opportunity to be involved in many interesting and high profile UEFA cases. I would like to thank UEFA for continuing to trust me in helping them in this area, and I look forward to the challenges ahead, especially with the EURO 2020 finals round the corner.” - GFA