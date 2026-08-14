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Fri 14th Aug, 2026

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Sports

Julian Fa announces his retirement from boxing in emotional interview with GBC

By Stephen Ignacio
14th August 2026

In what was an emotional farewell interview with GBC TV, Gibraltar boxer Julian Fa announced his departure from the sport at the age of 27.
The boxer, who suffered a major blow ahead of what would have been his debut at the Commonwealth Games, found himself having to respond to ill-informed social media comments that raised allegations about his non-appearance at the Games.
The Gibraltar boxer revealed that he had been denied participation due to a "bleeding disorder" and, under "strict boxing regulations", had been informed by medical officers just prior to his scheduled debut bout that they could not allow him to box.
Speaking to GBC, Julian Fa explained how he had coped with the news and how, although "heartbroken", he had continued to assist his teammate in preparing for Gibraltar boxing's debut at the Games.
Initially, he had announced via social media that he would not be boxing at the Games, explaining that he did not wish to comment further on his condition because he did not want to have to respond to well-wishers at a time when he was still coming to terms with what had happened.
Julian went on to announce his decision to call it a day, hanging up his gloves at the age of 27.
Just prior to his interview, the local boxer received the backing of the Gibraltar Boxing Association, which issued a statement countering the allegations being made by some people on social media.
In a statement issued via Ringside Boxing Club on behalf of the Gibraltar Boxing Association, officials said:
"On behalf of the Gibraltar Boxing Association, we would like to address and put an end to inaccurate rumours currently circulating regarding Julian Fa's withdrawal from the Commonwealth Games.
Julian was withdrawn from the boxing competition solely on medical grounds, following the decision of the Senior Medical Doctor at the event due to an underlying medical condition.
We want to make it absolutely clear that his withdrawal had no connection whatsoever with the use of prohibited substances, steroids, performance-enhancing drugs, or any form of misconduct. Any rumours suggesting otherwise are false and completely unfounded.
We are particularly concerned by these allegations because Julian is currently a serving Police Officer. False rumours of this nature have the potential not only to damage his reputation as an athlete, but also to have serious consequences for his professional reputation and career.
We therefore respectfully ask individuals to stop circulating unsubstantiated allegations and to consider the very real impact that false information can have on an individual, their family and their livelihood.
Julian has represented Gibraltar, Ringside Boxing Club and the Gibraltar Boxing Association with professionalism, commitment and integrity. His withdrawal was a medical decision, and we ask that his privacy regarding the specific nature of his medical condition is respected.
Ringside fully supports Julian, and we look forward to seeing what the future holds.
We are with you, Julian, every step of the way."

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