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Fri 14th Aug, 2026

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Sports

Yome takes over role of President at Europa FC

By Stephen Ignacio
14th August 2026

Ahead of the start of the Gibraltar Football League next week, Europa FC, one of the three teams that qualified for European club competitions this summer, has announced changes at the top of its hierarchy.
The club, owned by Peter and Patrick Cabezutto, who have both held the post of President, will see former Police Commissioner and footballer Eddie Yome take over the role. Mr Yome previously served as the club's Football Sports Director and has been associated with Europa FC since retiring from the Royal Gibraltar Police.
In a statement issued on Thursday, Europa FC said:
"As part of the club's restructure, Peter and Patrick will no longer hold presidential titles, although both will remain committed to and involved with Europa FC.
"Mr Yome will review all club operations, with the aim of further professionalising the management of the club and strengthening the support provided to all teams and sports under the Europa FC umbrella.
"His appointment will also allow Board members to focus their efforts on the wider development and promotion of the club, while maintaining an overall view of club matters, with the day-to-day operations entrusted to Mr Yome.
"We are confident that Mr Yome's experience, leadership and commitment will be a valuable asset to the club as we continue to build for the future.
"We wish Mr Yome every success in his new role and look forward to his direction as Europa FC continues to move forward."

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