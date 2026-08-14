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Fri 14th Aug, 2026

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Sports

Sunil Chandiramani to officiate at ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Sub-Regional Qualifier C

By Stephen Ignacio
14th August 2026

Gibraltar cricket umpire Sunil Chandiramani continues to set the pace for local officials after receiving another international appointment this summer.

Following the recent announcement that Chandiramani had been appointed to the ICC Global Development Panel A, he was selected by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to officiate at the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup Europe Division 2 Qualifier, held earlier this summer in Guernsey.

Chandiramani has now also been selected to officiate at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Sub-Regional Qualifier C, taking place in Kerava and Vantaa, Finland, from August 14 to 21, 2026.

The competition will see ten European nations battle for progression on the road to the 2028 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, making this another significant milestone for the Gibraltar umpire on the international stage.

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