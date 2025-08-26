Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 26th Aug, 2025

Rock Hotel plans major refurbishment of pool and terrace facilities

Images courtesy of GCArchitects Ltd

By Eyleen Gomez
26th August 2025

The Rock Hotel has submitted a planning application to refurbish its external grounds and build a new swimming pool, sun terraces, bar areas and associated facilities, alongside internal alterations for new changing areas and a gymnasium.

According to a planning statement prepared by GCArchitects Ltd and filed with the application, the intention for these new proposals is to replace the existing Rock Hotel pool compound across Europa Road.

“Proposals are presented with the aim of renewing fast-ageing hotel facilities with new modern inclusive facilities, improving operational usage, and thereby improving the hotel product for international and local guests,” said the statement.

The proposed works will include the clearing of present vacant and overgrown terraces, the construction of a new pool deck and supporting facilities behind and atop the newly rebuilt collapsed retaining wall, an extension of these terraces and the re-purposing of a section of the hotel first-floor interior at its southern end.

"The proposed refurbishment does not change the main façade of the building. However, it does involve minor adjustments to the first-floor level openings of the Southern façade along with the removal of the South facing balcony on the first-floor level,” said the statement.

The design statement noted that records show that the hotel was built in 1932 by John Crichton-Stuart, 4th Marquess of Bute, and is set in an 8.9-acre landscaped garden.
Post Second World War, the hotel has gained worldwide fame and hosted numerous internationally renowned celebrities and a number of celebrity weddings. Since 1959, the hotel has been operated by the Bland Group.

At present, the hotel complex straddles Europa Road and on this detached plot is the hotel’s main swimming pool and sun deck with changing areas, an external bar and buffet, and external tables and chairs.

It also houses the Khaima which is used for various events and the hotel’s main car park.

“The site is currently limited in its operational flexibility due to the difficult overlap in support facilities including kitchens, WC areas, external terraces, etc… and this restricts options for daytime Khaima events,” said the design statement.

“The swimming pool, sun decks and supporting facilities are all of early post war construction, and although these have undergone subsequent updates and refurbishments, they are reaching the end of their design life and new facilities are needed.”

“Similarly, the Khaima structure was originally incorporated as a temporary events housing, and despite regular maintenance, has now outlived its usable lifespan and new facilities are needed.”
“By relocating the pool to the upper main hotel plot the above concerns can be addressed.”

The statement also lists a number of concerns which included running costs.

“Cost of land and property maintenance is extremely high in Gibraltar. Running costs could be higher after works for the proposed pool deck area. These will be mitigated by modernisation of the property, and by improvements in energy efficiency,” said the statement.

The statement noted that the proposal should not negatively affect boundary conditions, and that the site is within The Rock Hotel lease boundary line and the proposal will have no effect on existing boundary conditions

The site follows the slope of the Rock dropping sharply from Green Lane to Europa Road and rises from north of the garden area to the south end. Part of the terrain has partially collapsed.
“The new proposal seeks to rely on existing levels and will resolve differences using existing terracing,” said the statement.

Other issues that will be addressed include the lack of inclusive access available at present, the preservation of healthy trees will be a priority, and guests will no longer have to cross a busy road to get to the pool area.

Noting the opportunities, the statement said there will a new raised perspective from where these views can be experienced more readily, alongside access to nature routes and regeneration of the area.

The alterations are also an opportunity to introduce new technologies to achieve increased energy efficiency and sustainability, alongside the renewal of collapsed and dilapidated external areas and the relocation of pool amenities closer to the hotel.

“The hotel will gain brand new state of the art swimming pool installations, changing areas, gymnasium, bar terraces, and associated facilities. These will be far better than those currently in use,” said the statement.

In addition, “by separating pool and events areas, each will be able to operate with independence and with a greater scope of uninterrupted usage.”

