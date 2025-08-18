Rookie lifeguard summer camp held as part of GSLA programme

The Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS) Gibraltar held its annual Rookie Lifeguard Summer Camp this week as part of the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority’s Summer Programme.

The camp forms part of the Rookie Lifeguard Programme, a lifesaving awards scheme for children that teaches basic survival, rescue and lifesaving sport techniques, equipping them with the skills to respond effectively in emergency situations.

At the end of the week, participants were awarded their Silver Stage 3 or Gold Stage 1 RLSS Rookie Lifeguard certificate and badge.