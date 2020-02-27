Rowers competed in nine different events
Regatta Weekend Four saw rowers from the Mediterranean and Calpe Rowing Clubs competing in nine different events, from junior to veteran categories. The blustery weather conditions proved to be a challenge for all however, it was the MRC who came out ahead, winning six of nine regattas. Similarly to previous years, the CRC were successful...
