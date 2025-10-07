Royal Gibraltar Regiment marks 25 years of partnership in Exercise Jebel Sahara

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment has completed Exercise Jebel Sahara, a major UK military training exercise held in Morocco, marking 25 years of cooperation with Morocco’s 2nd Parachute Infantry Brigade (2BIP).

This year’s exercise was led by A Company from the 3rd Battalion The Rifles, commanded by Major Hemsley, with support from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment. Full-time and reserve soldiers from Gibraltar joined the deployment, led by Lieutenants Joseph Pfang and Kristian Diani. Twelve other members of the Regiment assisted in training and advising Moroccan troops, while 3 Rifles focused on their main training objectives.

To mark the long-standing partnership, General Sir Patrick Sanders visited the exercise in his capacity as the Honorary Colonel of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment. The visit was also significant as Sir Patrick is a former Rifleman, linking the Regiment, 3 Rifles, and their Moroccan counterparts. He was accompanied by the Commanding Officer of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, Lieutenant

Colonel John Pitto, Regimental Sergeant Major WO1 Karon Fortunato, and Second-in-Command Major Dayan Pozo.

For Lt Col Pitto and Maj Pozo, the deployment carried particular significance, as they are among the last serving members who were present at the inception of the exercise 25 years ago.

Lt Col Pitto said: “This exercise represents not just a milestone of 25 years of cooperation, but also the enduring friendships and operational trust built between the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and 2BIP.”

“The Regiment has been proud to serve as the constant link in this partnership, and we are delighted to see the exercise flourish and expand to include other British Army units.”

Lt Joseph Pfang said: “It has been an honour to lead part of the Regiment on this deployment. Working alongside 3 Rifles and 2BIP has been a professional and personal highlight, and it is rewarding to see the Regiment continuing to play such a key role in this enduring relationship.”

Lt Kristian Diani added: “This exercise shows the unique strength of the Regiment’s Regular and Reserve components working together on operations overseas.”

“Our soldiers’ ability to mentor and support 2BIP has been a privilege, and we leave Morocco confident that these bonds will continue to grow.”

Maj Dayan Pozo said: “I remember the early days of Exercise Jebel Sahara, when this was a new and ambitious project. To see it now, 25 years on, with the Regiment still at the heart of it, is truly special.”

“Our soldiers continue to embody the professionalism and adaptability that makes this partnership such a success.”

The Regiment’s continued involvement in Exercise Jebel Sahara highlights its role in the UK’s Armed Forces, fostering defence engagement, delivering operational excellence, and strengthening international military cooperation.