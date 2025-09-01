Royal Gibraltar Regiment strengthens UK–Chile defence partnership

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment has supported UK defence operations overseas during July and August, contributing to the partnership between the Joint Centre for Peacekeeping Operations (CECOPAC) in Chile and the Regiment.

Colour Sergeant Jonathan Field and Second Lieutenant Joseph Pfang served as guest instructors for the United Nations Civil-Military Cooperation and UN Military Observer Course in Santiago.

Over four weeks, 2Lt Pfang delivered components of the UN syllabus at the CECOPAC centre in Camp La Reina, covering topics including peacebuilding operations, strategic communications, media relations, investigation techniques and disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration. He also led sessions on combat first aid and facilitated exercises in which students worked in teams to address challenges faced by UN personnel on peacekeeping operations.

The course concluded with a field exercise at Fuerte Aguayo, a Chilean Marine Corps base near Viña del Mar. The scenarios were based on real-world events, and instructors, including 2Lt Pfang, assessed the students’ performance and acted as role-players. Three students from the course are scheduled to deploy to the Middle East later this year with the United Nations Truce Supervision Organisation.

In addition, 2Lt Pfang took part in a cultural programme organised by the Chilean hosts, including visits to the Naval Academy, the Maritime Museum and the mausoleum of War of the Pacific figures. He was also invited to the Escuela de Infantería, Chile’s equivalent of the Infantry Battle School, where he joined a field exercise, observed a live-fire platoon attack and presented his experiences to officer cadets.

The Regiment said his participation strengthened the partnership between the UK and Chile while contributing to international training and cooperation.