Rugby action as the countdown begins to next international this month

With the countdown now well underway for Gibraltar Rugby’s next international friendly on home soil, there was action at the Lathbury Sports Stadium as Barbarians took on Buccaneers.

A sunny Saturday afternoon, with clear views of Africa as a backdrop on one side and the Rock on the other, saw Barbarians steam ahead to an 82–14 victory.

Gibraltar Rugby now prepares for its next international match on March 21st, when they will take on Sweden — probably one of the toughest opponents they have faced in recent years.

Having recently joined Rugby Europe, the match will be considered Gibraltar’s second official international friendly, following their first — a victory against Finland earlier this year.

Women's Rugby7s was also seen at Lathbury last weekend with the second round of the Rugby7s league played with Falcons, Orcas and Macaques all in action. Whilst the rugby youth festival has also continued.

(Graphic courtesy Gibraltar Rugby)