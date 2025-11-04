Runway and road closures as Remembrance Sunday ceremony returns to Cross of Sacrifice

This year’s Remembrance Sunday ceremony will return to the Cross of Sacrifice on Winston Churchill Avenue, with arrangements in place to facilitate the event on Sunday, November 9.

To allow the ceremony to proceed, the runway will close to all pedestrians, cyclists and e-scooter users from 10.30am until approximately 1pm. In addition, Devil’s Tower Road will be closed to vehicles, from the Kingsway roundabout, all vehicular traffic will be diverted into Sir Herbert Miles Road, along the east side, and to Europa Point for access into the town area from there.

Only Ministry of Defence personnel and their families holding valid passes will be permitted to cross the runway after 10.30am for the purpose of attending the ceremony.

The Government said it; “Considers that these minor disruptions are a small price to pay whilst the community remembers and honours the sacrifices of all those who have served in every armed conflict since the First World War.”

It also advised that pedestrian, cyclists and e-scooter users should use Kingsway during this time as the alternative route to and from the airport and frontier area. Adding that cross-frontier workers and those travelling in or around Gibraltar should allow extra time.

Pedestrians, cyclists and e-scooter users will be allowed access between Kingsway and the roundabout on Devil’s Tower Road by St Theresa’s Church. Cyclists and e-scooter users will have to dismount and walk via Laguna Estate for access into town.

To facilitate the road closures a free shuttle bus service will operate from the Hassan Centenary Terraces bus stop to Europa Point. Route buses from Europa Point into town will operate as normal.

There will be no parking available anywhere in the area of the Cross of Sacrifice. Any member of the public wishing to attend the ceremony will need to do so on foot.

A gun salute will be fired from within the old Victoria Stadium to mark the beginning and end of the two-minute silence. The public is advised that this is part of the official proceedings and should not be a cause for concern.

Visiting members of the Royal British Legion are encouraged to contact the Gibraltar branch on +350 54011249 for local arrangements.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “Returning the Remembrance Sunday ceremony to the Cross of Sacrifice is the right thing to do, and allows us to observe this solemn occasion and pay our respects to the sacrifices of millions at this more appropriate location.”

“Whilst doing so will pose minor inconvenience for those wishing to travel through the area, for these few hours we remember and honour what so many gave so that we can enjoy the daily freedoms and comforts that we too often take for granted.”