Sacred Heart Church structurally sound and set to reopen this February 

Sacred Heart Church is set to reopen this February, Bishop-Elect Charles Azzopardi has confirmed, adding that the building is structurally sound despite previous statements indicating otherwise.

Monsignor Azzopardi explained that there was never an issue with the structure but rather it was the rendering that had become aged and needed replacing.

“Sacred Heart Church, there is nothing structurally wrong with it,” Mgr Azzopardi told the Chronicle.

“Unfortunately, it was a misunderstanding, and the message should have said ‘we're having problems with the rendering and plaster, and that we need to render and plaster the walls’, rather than to say the building is falling down.”

“No, the building is not falling down. It never was.”

“It's a very strong and solid building, and we are very proud of our Sacred Heart.”

“We are in the process of rendering the walls.”

“The only problem is that the rendering has to be done in a special way, and it's not just a simple cement and water and sand.”

He explained the existing rendering is now 50 years old and has served its purpose but, due to the building’s age, it is complex work to re-render as a special mortar is needed.

The 151-year-old building is currently in the process of being refurbished and its façade is set to closely resemble the original brickwork.

Mgr Azzopardi said that, 50 years ago, Father Caruana had the idea to render the building with a popular 1970s method called Tyrolean.

“Basically, it was a machine that sprinkled the cement and sand to the wall and gave it an effect of sparkles,” Mgr Azzopardi said.

“The gentlemen who were doing it also did it in such a way that it looked like stones, when originally it was just a simple, clear rendering. We're going back to its original form.”

This means the façade of Sacred Heart Church will have a smoother appearance once completed.

The church is expected open its doors on February 3, 2026, in time for the Novena of Our Lady of Lourdes.

By that time, the rendering process would have been completed on the area surrounding two entrances at the front and side of the church.

The works will then continue of other areas of the façade which will not affect churchgoers entering or leaving the premises.

Mgr Azzopardi added that the Catholic Community Centre is also being given a “face lift”, with works to render the walls, install a lift and refurbish the building under way.