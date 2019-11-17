Sandpits held its bi-annual veterans Padel Tennis tournament
Sandpits held its bi-annual veterans tournament from November 11 to November 15. The tournament saw 20 veterans sign up and play a knock out tournament with every team losing their first match being entered into a plate tournament. The main finals saw the talented Jerry Aguilera and new entrant Damian Rocca beating Ashley Romero and...
