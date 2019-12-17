Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 17th Dec, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Santa letters reveal video game consoles and Lego top the Christmas wish list

Peter Byrne/PA Wire

By Press Association
16th December 2019

By Dominica Sanda, PA

Children have been busy penning letters to Father Christmas, with video game consoles topping this year's most-wanted list.

Royal Mail's survey of Christmas wishes from boys and girls has found Lego and bikes are also popular requests with books - which didn't appear in the 2018 or 2017 lists - also making the top 10.

The Animal Alley Giant Unicorn has galloped into sixth place for the first time - while mobile phones have dropped from sixth to seventh, the analysis of thousands of letters found.

Three new gifts made it into the list for the first time with baby dolls, clothes and LOL Dolls taking the last three spots of the 10 most popular Christmas requests.

The Royal Mail's Axelle Galera said: "Royal Mail plays a special part at Christmas.

"We are proud that for over 50 years Santa has allowed us to help manage the thousands and thousands of special letters he receives from boys and girls across the UK.

"His special team of elves at Royal Mail enjoy taking a peek at what children are asking for, and helping Santa reply to these special letters."

Most Read

Local News

DPC clears Devil’s Tower Road project

Mon 16th Dec, 2019

UK/Spain News

In the Strait of Gibraltar, EU drug officials find worrying trends

Tue 10th Dec, 2019

Local News

A Gibraltarian's adventures in the Himalayas

Mon 16th Dec, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar ready to ‘walk away from bad Brexit deal’ as UK hammers out future relationship with EU, CM warns

Mon 16th Dec, 2019

Local News

easyJet to launch direct flights between Gibraltar and Edinburgh

Wed 11th Dec, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th December 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
New method credited with better stop and search results

16th December 2019

UK/Spain News
Brussels sprouts block road as trailer overturns

16th December 2019

UK/Spain News
Arlene Foster: failure to restore powersharing a shame on all politicians

16th December 2019

UK/Spain News
Domestic abuse charity for women forced to add more staff over festive season

16th December 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019