Santos appointed vice-chair of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association’s LGBT+ committee

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, has been appointed vice-chair of the LGBT+ committee at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association British Islands and Mediterranean Region conference in London.

Mr Santos had previously been invited to join the committee of the BIMR LGBT+ Network for Parliamentarians. At this session it was announced that he had been appointed vice-chair of the committee and invited to chair a session of the forum.

Mr Santos said: “I had the distinct honour of being appointed Vice-Chair at the CPA BIMR LGBT+ Forum and chairing my first session. It is extremely important to discuss issues that affect the LGBTQ+ community with parliamentarians in Westminster, where I was able to communicate my perspective as a Gibraltarian politician and member of the LGBTQ+ community. I look forward to working with my colleagues on this committee to ensure there is representation, support, inclusivity and visibility of LGBT+ parliamentarians.”