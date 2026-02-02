Santos briefs cruise sector on UK–EU treaty arrangements

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, has briefed representatives of Gibraltar’s cruise shipping and shore excursion sector on operational arrangements linked to the UK–EU treaty.

The aim of the briefing was to provide clarity to the industry ahead of treaty implementation and to ensure operators are fully informed of the specific requirements affecting cruise calls to Gibraltar.

Gibraltar remains a well-established and competitive cruise destination, and the Government of Gibraltar does not expect the operational arrangements to have a material impact on cruise activity.

Mr Santos said: “This engagement reflects the Government’s commitment to providing clarity and certainty to key sectors as Treaty preparations progress. Gibraltar continues to have a strong and positive relationship with the cruise industry and remains an attractive and reliable port of call. I would like to thank cruise shipping agents and shore excursion operators for their cooperation and for their continued partnership in supporting Gibraltar’s cruise sector.”