Santos visits creative workshops for older persons

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, visited creative workshops organised throughout October as part of a programme marking the International Day of Older Persons.

The workshops are being delivered by the Ministry in collaboration with the Gibraltar Horticultural Society.

During his visit, Mr Santos met participants and saw the activities taking place as part of the programme.

The initiative aims to recognise the contribution of older persons while providing opportunities to take part in activities, share experiences and build social connections.

The Ministry thanked the Gibraltar Horticultural Society for helping to deliver the workshops and for its continued support.

Anyone interested in taking part can register by contacting the Gibraltar Horticultural Society on 56002502.

The International Day of Older Persons is marked annually on October 1.