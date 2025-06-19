Scale Model Society opens exhibition in Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery
The Gibraltar Scale Model Society is holding a competitive exhibition at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery this week. The Society has been focusing on a Gibraltar theme this year with more pieces reflecting local history. President of the Scale Model Society Jaydan Celecia said over 300 pieces are on show with around 100 competition entries. The...
