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Thu 20th Aug, 2026

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Sports

Scanlon said to be a target for move to Arsenal

By Stephen Ignacio
20th August 2026

According to a report published by The Standard, Gibraltar international James Scanlon is among one of the players Arsenal are targeting this summer.
The Gibraltar international, who scored in his debut for Swindon whilst on loan from Manchester United last season and has been among one of the key figures in Gibraltar's midfield during the past year, is among one of the players from Manchester United the North London club are understood to be interested in as they look to renew their focus to recruit at youth level.
The UK paper reporting that discussions are underway and "the Gunners hope that the situation will accelerate quickly over the next 72 hours."

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