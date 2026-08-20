Schools celebrate 98% GCSE and Level 2 pass rate 

Year 11 learners at Bayside and Westside Schools, as well as Gibraltar College, received their GCSE and Level 2 results yesterday, marking the completion of their first public examinations.

Across the full range of GCSE and Level 2 courses in Gibraltar, including legacy letter grades and vocational outcomes, pupils at Bayside and Westside Schools achieved 3,457 pass grades out of a possible 3,536, representing an overall pass rate of 98%.

Across Bayside and Westside, 701 grades were achieved at levels 9, 8 and 7, the highest grades available at GCSE, with 359 secured at Bayside and 342 at Westside.

The Headteacher of Bayside School, Gaynor Lester, reflected on the privilege of supporting the cohort throughout this stage of their education.

“It has been a privilege to support these young people through such an important stage of their education and to share in the many individual successes being celebrated today," she said.

“Behind every result is a story of effort, growth and perseverance, supported along the way by dedicated staff and families. I am immensely proud.”

The Headteacher of Westside School, Sonia Lopez, also reflected on the achievements of Westside’s Year 11 cohort and the opportunities ahead.

“We are very proud of our Year 11 students and their achievements," she said.

"Their results reflect a great deal of hard work, resilience and determination, as well as the dedication of the teachers and staff.”

Results Day 2026 has also seen the wider rollout of the new Education Record app in the UK, with the Gibraltar Department of Education in contact with UK counterparts to explore whether Gibraltar may be able to participate as the system develops.

COLLEGE

This is the third academic cycle in which Gibraltar College has exclusively managed the programme enabling young people to enhance their Level 2 and GCSE qualifications before progressing to Level 3/A Level study or other pathways.

This year, learners at Gibraltar College achieved 301 pass grades out of a possible 349, representing an overall pass rate of 86% across GCSE 9-1, legacy A*-G and vocational Distinction*-Pass outcomes.

Regarding the importance of recognising results within the context of each learner's development, the Principal of Gibraltar College, Daniel Benrimoj, said that “grades are an important milestone, but they do not define who you are or what you can achieve."

"What matters most is continuing to learn, embracing a growth mindset and making the most of every opportunity that comes your way.”

This year also marks the first results for the Cambridge National Level 1/Level 2 in Sport Studies, offered at both secondary schools.

The introduction of further vocational provision reflects the Department’s continuing commitment to broadening opportunities and providing pathways through which learners can develop practical skills, explore areas of interest and prepare for future study, training or employment.

ENGLISH AND MATHS

Recent UK coverage has also highlighted ongoing discussion around the requirement in England for young people who have not secured the required grades in GCSE English and Maths to continue studying these subjects post-16.

Gibraltar operates differently, providing learners with a range of opportunities through which to strengthen their English and Maths qualifications, including alternative pathways such as Functional Skills.

According to the Government, this flexibility reflects the Education Department’s wider commitment to ensuring that young people can access routes that respond to their individual needs, strengths and intended progression.

In reporting the outcomes, the Department of Education considers it important to recognise the full range of pass grades, 9-1 and A*-G, alongside vocational Distinction*-Pass outcomes, rather than focusing solely on the traditional A*-C or 9-4 benchmark.

The Director of Education, Keri Scott, said: “Today is an opportunity to recognise how far every young person has come and to celebrate the effort, growth and determination that have brought them to this point."

“Whatever the outcome, no young person should feel defined by the grades they receive.”

Ms Scott also recognised the contribution of the dedicated professionals who have supported young people throughout this stage of their education.

“Results Day rightly places our young people at the centre of the celebration, but behind every learner is a network of people who have encouraged, challenged and supported them along the way," she said.

"I extend my sincere thanks to our teachers, SNLSAs, school leaders and wider school teams for the skill, commitment and belief they invest in our young people every day. I also warmly acknowledge the parents, carers and families whose support has been so important throughout.”

PERSONAL JOURNEY

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, highlighted not only the results but also some of the personal stories of those who “may not have very high grades written on their arms, but they have made incredible progress and are ready to take on the next stage.”

GCSE results day is about more than grades, he said.

It is about “the personal journey, how they take it from there, what they learn from here. If they've done well, they're going to be focussing on A-levels and future university.”

“If they haven't done that well, they will perhaps be wanting to repeat some of the subjects or change their direction, or maybe they realise that they've got to work a little bit harder.”

“But the opportunities are there. Nobody's going to be kicked out.”

Dr Cortes also had a message to parents to “believe in your young person".

"There are different opportunities now to when the parents were at school," he said.

"Things change. But also, other option is going in other directions, like vocational courses and so on.”

“I encourage them to talk to the schools to come with a solution as to the next step, together with the school and, obviously, with the child him or herself.”

“Not every young person will go to university or needs to go to university. Even if they can go to university, there are many other options in life's journey.”